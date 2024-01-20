Root out corrupt officers: Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua has urged Fijians to report corrupt officers, who continue to taint the work of the Fiji Police Force.

Whilst responding to the drug bust in Legalega, Nadi, where a Police officer allegedly scooped spilled white powder believed to have been methamphetamine from a wrapped container at the Namaka Police Bure,Tikoduadua said if the public want to help the Government make the Fiji Police Force a professional service provider, then cases of similar nature need to be reported to relevant authorities.

The Minister has assured the public that the three tonnes of methamphetamine seized in Nadi last week, is under the protection of police in Navosa, under lock and keys, with guards standing and with 24/7 CCTV recording.

“Everything is in place to protect from this ever happening again. Steps are being taken so that the public or police officers do not tamper with exhibits.”

He also did not rule out that there were drug labs that were still in operation in the country and stated hat the Police would come down hard on those caught.

Tikoduadua said he had raised this critical issue in 2019, where drugs were causing havoc.

He said there are allegations that hard drugs are being cooked at home, in nightclubs and everywhere else.

“This is something that the Government together with the relevant stakeholders intend to eradicate drug related issues in Fiji,” Tikoduadua said.