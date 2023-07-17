Rt Cakobau Park to host double header

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host a Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 13 double header on Sunday.

Seventh-placed Tailevu Naitasiri will face Suva at 1pm while defending champions Rewa will take on Navua at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka will meet neighbors Ba at Churchill Park while Nadi will host Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

Tavua will battle against Nadroga in the bottom-of-the-table clash at Garvey Park.

Fiji FACT champs Lautoka tops the table with 28 points, followed by Rewa with 23 points.

Meanwhile, national and Blues marksman Sairusi Nalaubu continues to lead the Golden Boot race with 18 goals after 12 matches.