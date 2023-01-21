Bainimarama remains FRU President

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama remains the elected President of Fiji Rugby Union.

Interim chief executive Tevita Tuiloa confirmed after their Special General Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today that the position of the President was not a political appointment and that he was elected by the member unions of Fiji Rugby.

“He is still the President of the FRU. He did not become the President because he was the Prime Minister but the position was given to him after the unions voted in his favour in the last elections of FRU.”

Tuiloa added that the President’s position will be up for grabs in their upcoming Annual General Meeting.

“We have both the President and the chairman’s positions which will be contested in the AGM in April.”

The position of Chairman is currently being held by Commodore Humphrey Tawake.