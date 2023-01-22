Tuisue scores on return from suspension

Flying Fijians loose forward Albert Tuisue made his return from two weeks ban and scored a try for his Gloucester to beat Bordeaux Begles 26-17 in Heineken Champions Cup today.

The win has seen Gloucester earn a spot in the Champions Cup Round of 16 next week.

Just a minute into the match Bordeaux was up on the scoreboard with a penalty from fly-half Matthieu Jalibert before Jules Gimbert scored the first try of the match and Jalibert converted for a 10-nil lead.

No later, Gloucester got on the scoreboard through hooker George McGuigan, finishing off a drive from a line-out but George Barton couldn’t convert.

Bordeaux Begles were reduced to 13 men when Ugo Boniface and captain Mahamadou Diaby were sent to the sin bin for dangerous play.

Gloucester failed to convert the two-man advantage and allowed Bordeaux to lead by 10-5 at the break.

Gloucester continued to pile pressure on Bordeaux in the second stanza and Tuisue finally powered over from the back of a scrum to tie the game and this time Barton converted to put them ahead.

Tuisue and Gloucester’s joy was cut short when Boniface returned from the sin bin and wriggled over for their second try and Jalibert converted for a 17-12 lead before he was sent to the sin-bin for stopping a promising Gloucester attack by knocking the ball out of Varney’s hands at the ruck.

Barton brought Gloucester back in the game with his three successful penalties while McGuigan scored the winning try for the side despite the conversion failing.