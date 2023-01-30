Drua vs Crusaders tickets go on sale

Tickets for the blockbuster Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the Crusaders are now on sale.

This much-anticipated encounter between the Drua and the defending champions is scheduled

for 11 March in Lautoka.

The match, which will kick-off 3.35pm, will be the Drua’s first Fiji home match for the 2023 season.

Tickets can be purchased directly on the Fijian Drua website, and fans can get tickets conveniently on their phones, avoiding the need to queue up at a physical

location.

For fans preferring to pay cash, tickets will also be available from Jacks of Fiji outlets from Friday 3 February.