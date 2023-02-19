Sunday, February 19, 2023
Kamikamica scores on return from suspension

Flying Fijians flanker Kitione Kamikamica returned from his suspension and scored a try in Racing 92’s 34-24 victory over CA Brive in a French top 14 clash today.

Kamikamica was red carded in a match against Harlequins late last year and since then missed three crucial matches for the Racing 92.

Racing started the match with a penalty from Antoine Gilbert before Brive responded heavily through Leo Carbonneau and Nicolas Sanchez and he also converted both for a 14-3 lead.

It was Louis Dupichot who brought Racing back into the game with a try before Kamikamica sliced through the weak Brive defense and dotted the side’s second try while Gilbert slotted both conversions.

A few minutes later, Brive’s Setareki Bituniyata was sin-binned for a high tackle which gave a penalty advantage to racing and Gilbert took it successfully.

Another converted try for Brive from Sanchez merged the gap. Racing led by 20-17 at half time.

Brive made a strong start in the second half with a try from Paulos which Sanchez converted before Racing continued to score two more tries from Wenceslas Lauret and Max Spring. Gilbert booted both conversions to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
