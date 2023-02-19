Kamikamica scores on return from suspension

Flying Fijians flanker Kitione Kamikamica returned from his suspension and scored a try in Racing 92’s 34-24 victory over CA Brive in a French top 14 clash today.

Kamikamica was red carded in a match against Harlequins late last year and since then missed three crucial matches for the Racing 92.

Racing started the match with a penalty from Antoine Gilbert before Brive responded heavily through Leo Carbonneau and Nicolas Sanchez and he also converted both for a 14-3 lead.

It was Louis Dupichot who brought Racing back into the game with a try before Kamikamica sliced through the weak Brive defense and dotted the side’s second try while Gilbert slotted both conversions.

A few minutes later, Brive’s Setareki Bituniyata was sin-binned for a high tackle which gave a penalty advantage to racing and Gilbert took it successfully.

Another converted try for Brive from Sanchez merged the gap. Racing led by 20-17 at half time.

Brive made a strong start in the second half with a try from Paulos which Sanchez converted before Racing continued to score two more tries from Wenceslas Lauret and Max Spring. Gilbert booted both conversions to seal the win.