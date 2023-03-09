Russell replaces Lumelume on the wing

Promising halfback Sean Russell makes his return to the Parramatta Eels team and replaces Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume ahead of the match against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 2 of NRL tomorrow.

Eels coach Brad Arthur has made one change to last week’s team, bringing Russell into the side for his long-awaited return to the NRL.

Russell has not featured in first grade since suffering a serious rib injury in Round 1 last year, a game in which he scored a famous hat trick.

The 20-year-old has been named on the wing in place of Lumelume, who has been rested after he made his debut with the side last week.

Another two Fiji Bati stars Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake have retained their spot in the team after their performance against the Melbourne Storm in the opening round.

The Eels will take on the Sharks at 7 pm at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

The teams:

Eels: Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo,Viliami Penisini, Waqa Blake, Sean Russell, Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Josh Hodgson, Junior Paulo, Bryce Cartwright, Matt Doorey, J’maine Hopgood.

Reserves: Jirah Momoisea, Jack Murchie, Wiremu Greig, Makahesi Makatoa, Jakob Arthur, Bailey Simonsson, Ofahiki Ogden, Ky Rodwell, Haze Dunster.

Sharks: William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matt Moylan, Braydon Trindall, Toby Rudolf, Blayke Brailey, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Dale Finucane.

Reserves: Cameron McInnes, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Connor Tracey, Thomas Hazelton, Mawene Hiroti, Max Bradbury, Jayden Berrell, Niwhai Puru.