Thursday, March 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Russell replaces Lumelume on the wing

Promising halfback Sean Russell makes his return to the Parramatta Eels team and replaces Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume ahead of the match against the Cronulla Sharks in Round 2 of NRL tomorrow.

Eels coach Brad Arthur has made one change to last week’s team, bringing Russell into the side for his long-awaited return to the NRL.

Russell has not featured in first grade since suffering a serious rib injury in Round 1 last year, a game in which he scored a famous hat trick.

The 20-year-old has been named on the wing in place of Lumelume, who has been rested after he made his debut with the side last week.

Another two Fiji Bati stars Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake have retained their spot in the team after their performance against the Melbourne Storm in the opening round.

The Eels will take on the Sharks at 7 pm at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

The teams:

Eels: Clinton Gutherson, Maika Sivo,Viliami Penisini, Waqa Blake, Sean Russell, Dylan Brown, Mitchell Moses, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Josh Hodgson, Junior Paulo, Bryce Cartwright, Matt Doorey, J’maine Hopgood.

Reserves: Jirah Momoisea, Jack Murchie, Wiremu Greig, Makahesi Makatoa, Jakob Arthur,  Bailey Simonsson, Ofahiki Ogden, Ky Rodwell, Haze Dunster.

Sharks: William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien, Siosifa Talakai, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Matt Moylan, Braydon Trindall, Toby Rudolf, Blayke Brailey, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Briton Nikora, Teig Wilton, Dale Finucane.

Reserves: Cameron McInnes, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Connor Tracey, Thomas Hazelton, Mawene Hiroti, Max Bradbury, Jayden Berrell, Niwhai Puru.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to be installe...

Over 1000 guests of all races are expected to be on Bau Island tomo...
Rugby

Milne returns from suspension again...

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne will make his return from six weeks su...
News

Police probe brutally claims on soc...

The Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has instructed the Di...
News

Nand to replace Bainimarama in Parl...

Sachida Nand will replace former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to be insta...

News
Over 1000 ...

Milne returns from suspension ag...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

Police probe brutally claims on ...

News
The Acting...

Nand to replace Bainimarama in P...

News
Sachida Na...

Fiji drawn in tough Marist 7s po...

Rugby
The nation...

Fijian Drua re-signs five backli...

Sports
The Swire ...

Popular News

Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s ...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to be insta...

News
Over 1000 ...

Schools to remain closed

News
The Minist...

Heavy rain warning continues, as...

News
The Nadi W...

FCS officers on assault charge g...

News
Five suspe...

Vunivalu, Daugunu score in Reds ...

Rugby
Suliasi Vu...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ratu Epenisa Cakobau to be installed as Vunivalu of Bau