Star-studded Barbarians on track at Marist 7s

A star-studded DXC Barbarians is on track in the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after beating Ratu Filise 22-14 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Just seconds into the match, Olympic Gold medallist Semi Kunatani scored the opening try after picking up a loose ball from the Ratu Filise defence and ran to his breath to the try line but the conversion was unsuccessful.

A minute later, Damasino Levi doubled the lead for the Barbarians after he caught the ball from their own long restart and touched the try line.

Vatemo Ravouvou converted for a 12-0.

Seropepeli Cokanisiga crashed through the Barbarians’ defence and brought Ratu Filise into the match and converted for 7 points in the sixth minute.

The Barbarians led by 12-7 at the break.

Ratu Filise tried to score their second try early in the second half through Eramasi Batibasaga but he lost the ball forward.

Barbarians were given an advantage play which saw Lisala Kuduisavusavu steal the ball away from the Ratu Filise defence and score at the corner flag but the conversion was unsuccessful.

A knock-on by Barbarians gave a scrum to Filise but Waisake Meseikula snapped the ball away and inflicted it to Akuila Cama to score, conversion failed.

Ratu Filise fought hard and got their second and last converted try from Kiniviliame Tanaulucavu.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
