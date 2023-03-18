Bolaca puts Fiji 1 in Marist 7s final

Stylish playmaker Napolioni Bolaca scored the winning try for Fiji 1 as they narrowly edged Wardens Gold 15-14 to book a spot in the final of the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Wardens made an impressive start to the match and winger Pio Penaia Nawaqabuli scored from a kick and chase effort while Iowane Tuifatima converted for a 7-0 lead.

A beautiful Josua Vakurinabili offload pass saw Bolaca score for Fiji but the conversion attempt failed.

A set-piece play from Pilipo Bukayaro and Joseva Talacolo allowed Vuiviawa Naduvalo to dive in the corner and score the second try for the national team.

The Wardens were not intimidated and responded with a try from Esala Nalobo who outpaced Sakeasi Balevula and he converted for a 14-10 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Esrome Rikou rushed his way to scoring the third try for Wardens; however, he knocked the ball forward.

In the final minute of the match, Fiji received a scrum which was fed by Talacolo and Bukayaro sneaked the ball and inflicted it to Bolaca to score the winner.

In the second semifinal, Police Blue proved too strong for Duibuna and registered a 24-5 win.

The grand final will kick off at 7.25pm.