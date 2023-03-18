Saturday, March 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Central Brothers win exhibition cup

Central Brothers won the Exhibition Cup at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after beating Lautoka 17-7 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Indo-Fijian teams from Fiji posed a heavy threat to each other but it was Mohammed Zahid who scored the opening try in the match for the Central Brothers through a kick and chase effort and Abdul Hussein converted.

A set-piece play from Jitendra Prasad allowed Mavneel Lal to break through the Lautoka defence and score their second try for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Scott Tuikoro brought some hope to the Lautoka team with a try as he broke from the midfield and ran to his breath to plant the ball under the posts and converted for 7 points.

Lautoka’s joy was cut short when Ulaiasi Koro was sin-binned for a late tackle and this gave an advantage to Central Brothers who got their last try through Junior Bali to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Marist 7s

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirmed ...

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will finalise his squad to the Hong...
Marist 7s

Fiji cruises into Marist 7s semifin...

The Fiji men's 7s side has progressed to the semifinals of the 47th...
News

FNU, Monash University launch resea...

The Fiji National University (FNU) and Monash University have launc...
Marist 7s

Dominion Bros to play Sharks in you...

Dominion Brothers will play Ravuka Sharks in the Youth final of the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirm...

Marist 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Fiji cruises into Marist 7s semi...

Marist 7s
The Fiji m...

FNU, Monash University launch re...

News
The Fiji N...

Dominion Bros to play Sharks in ...

Marist 7s
Dominion B...

Army to face Seahawks in Women&#...

Marist 7s
Army and S...

Mahuta pays respects to Ratu Epe...

News
New Zealan...

Popular News

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s f...

Football
Midfielder...

Tabadamu shutout Fiji 1 at Maris...

Marist 7s
Past champ...

Hayne pleads not guilty, trial c...

NRL
Former Fij...

Kikau puts on strong show in Sto...

Rugby
Canterbury...

Radradra scores in Bears win ove...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fiji, Tonga and Tuvalu to join C...

News
New and re...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Marist 7s

Hong Kong 7s squad to be confirmed next week