Central Brothers win exhibition cup

Central Brothers won the Exhibition Cup at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s after beating Lautoka 17-7 in the final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Indo-Fijian teams from Fiji posed a heavy threat to each other but it was Mohammed Zahid who scored the opening try in the match for the Central Brothers through a kick and chase effort and Abdul Hussein converted.

A set-piece play from Jitendra Prasad allowed Mavneel Lal to break through the Lautoka defence and score their second try for a 12-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Scott Tuikoro brought some hope to the Lautoka team with a try as he broke from the midfield and ran to his breath to plant the ball under the posts and converted for 7 points.

Lautoka’s joy was cut short when Ulaiasi Koro was sin-binned for a late tackle and this gave an advantage to Central Brothers who got their last try through Junior Bali to seal the win.