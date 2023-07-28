Saifiti to miss Raiders clash

Injured Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Daniel Saifiti will miss the match against the Canberra Raiders in Round 22 of NRL on Saturday.

Saifiti unfortunately suffered a quad muscle strain in our Round 21 victory against the Melbourne Storm.

He has commenced rehab with a return to play date yet to be set.

The Knights have confirmed that Safiti will be replaced by his younger brother Jacob Saifiti, who started most of the games this season from the interchange and reserve bench.

Meanwhile, Brodie Jones joins the interchange bench and will make his 50th appearance in the NRL this week.

The Knights vs Raiders clash match kicks off at 5pma at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

The teams:

Newcastle Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Jackson Hastings, Jacob Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott.

Reserves: Kurt Mann, Brodie Jones, Jack Hetherington, Mat Croker, Dylan Lucas, Enari Tuala, Simi Sasagi, Lachlan Miller, Jack Johns.

Canberra Raiders: Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate, Jarrod Croker, Matthew Timoko, Jordon Rapana, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papali’i, Zac Woolford, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Horsburgh.

Reserves: Tom Starling, Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo, Ata Mariota, Nick Cotric, Matt Frawley, Trey Mooney, Ethan Strange, Utuloa Asomua.