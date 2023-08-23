Wednesday, August 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sam impressed with Fiji’s first outing

Fiji beach soccer head coach, Jerry Sam. Photo courtesy of Oceania Football Confederation Fb Page.

Fiji Beach Soccer Coach Jerry Sam says the side competed well in their first outing together against the Solomon Islands in the OFC Nations Cup in Tahiti today.

The former Solomon Islands international who is guiding the Fijians in the tournament after 12 years said they were very competitive against a superior and experienced opponent.

“The boys are a bit down now but they fought hard and competed strongly against a very good team and I think we will definitely get better the more matches we play together.” Sam said.

“This game will help us improve and develop for the next game. These boys are football players but their game today showed that they can do well in beach football as well and I am proud of them. “

“We conceded an own goal, bounced back and led for a while against a quality and experienced opponent like the Solomon Islands.”

“We were very competitive in the first period. I am proud of the effort put together as a team.”

Fiji will meet Tonga in its next match at 11.45am tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man dies in Nausori house fire

A house fire in Ross Street, Nausori Town claimed the life of a 59-...
News

High court escapee surrenders to Po...

Vilimoni Saumaki, one of the two individuals who made a daring esca...
News

$50k win eases Narayan’s financial ...

49-year-old Anand Narayan, who won $50,000 in Vodafone Fiji’s birth...
News

From Ra to Aust, Buekilagi shares s...

Apolosi Buekilagi, a 32-year-old meat worker from Nadavacia, Rakira...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man dies in Nausori house fire

News
A house fi...

High court escapee surrenders to...

News
Vilimoni S...

$50k win eases Narayan’s financi...

News
49-year-ol...

From Ra to Aust, Buekilagi share...

News
Apolosi Bu...

Navua faces player shortage for ...

Football
Navua is f...

Review will be underpinned by es...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

Make lawful decisions, Permanent...

News
Public Ser...

Saukuru launches Suva open tourn...

Sports
The Vodafo...

Police adamant to reduce crime, ...

News
The Acting...

France will be tough, says Radra...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Mass changes for Les Bleus ahead...

Rugby
France Hea...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Ex Post Fiji CEO fronts court over corrupt charges