Sam impressed with Fiji’s first outing

Fiji Beach Soccer Coach Jerry Sam says the side competed well in their first outing together against the Solomon Islands in the OFC Nations Cup in Tahiti today.

The former Solomon Islands international who is guiding the Fijians in the tournament after 12 years said they were very competitive against a superior and experienced opponent.

“The boys are a bit down now but they fought hard and competed strongly against a very good team and I think we will definitely get better the more matches we play together.” Sam said.

“This game will help us improve and develop for the next game. These boys are football players but their game today showed that they can do well in beach football as well and I am proud of them. “

“We conceded an own goal, bounced back and led for a while against a quality and experienced opponent like the Solomon Islands.”

“We were very competitive in the first period. I am proud of the effort put together as a team.”

Fiji will meet Tonga in its next match at 11.45am tomorrow.