Sam names strong Fiji Beach soccer squad

Digicel Fiji Beach Soccer coach Jerry Sam has named an experienced 12-member squad for the 2023 OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup to be played in Tahiti later this month.

The team will march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva next Monday for preparation before departing for the competition on 18 August 2023.

The players were scouted from the Beach Soccer tournament which was played at the Fiji Sports Council Beach Soccer Pitch in Laucala on Saturday afternoon.

Majority players selected in the squad are part of the Police FC team and with the likes of goalkeepers Simione Tamanisau, Jovilisi Borisi, national midfielder Tevita Waranaivalu, Madhwan Goundar, Filipe Baravilala, Meli Codro and Gabiriele Matanisiga.

The championship will be held from 22 – 26 August 2023.

Fiji Beach Soccer: Simione Tamanisau, Jovilisi Borisi, Tevita Waranaivalu, Madhwan Goundar, Filipe Baravilala, Ronish Singh, Ravneel Pal, Meli Codro, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Merrill Nand, Bruce Hughes, Rusiate Matarerega.