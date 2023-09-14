Savea signs with Moana for new season

Former All Blacks winger Julian Savea has signed a one-year deal with Moana Pasifika in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Dubbed as Super Rugby’s most prolific try-scorer, Savea’s devastating style of play on the wing made him a world rugby sensation, scoring 46 international tries for the All Blacks.

Affectionately known as ‘the bus’ to rugby fans around the world, the 54-test All Black has etched his name into rugby folklore with his explosive running game and ability to break through the toughest of defensive lines.

Savea’s last test cap came in 2017 against the British and Irish Lions, making him eligible to switch his international allegiance to the Manu Samoa under the new World Rugby ruling.

He is the latest exciting prospect under new Head Coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga.

The 33-year-old has forged a remarkable legacy since his debut for the Hurricanes in 2011 and has scored a Super Rugby record-breaking 60 tries in 153 games, also making him the most capped Hurricane in their 27-year franchise history.

Savea’s pace, strength and ability to finish out wide will be a tremendous asset for Moana Pasifika on the field, but his impact off the field will also prove beneficial.