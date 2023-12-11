Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFirst General Secretary

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has formally tendered in his resignation as FijiFirst Party’s General Secretary effective immediately.

In his official notice of resignation addressed to Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum said with the recent series of medical procedures he has undergone in Singapore and with more to follow in the coming week, these will have a deleterious impact on his ability to attend his daily commitments, at least for a while.

He said given his medical situation, he will not be able to attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary and therefore it is in the best of FijiFirst that he tenders his resignation.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the resignation will ensure that the incoming Acting General Secretary or General Secretary will be able to fulfill all the requirements and responsibilities expected of one holding such a position, including FijiFirst’s compliance with all the relevant laws.