Monday, December 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sayed-Khaiyum resigns as FijiFirst General Secretary

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has formally tendered in his resignation as FijiFirst Party’s General Secretary effective immediately.

In his official notice of resignation addressed to Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum said with the recent series of medical procedures he has undergone in Singapore and with more to follow in the coming week, these will have a deleterious impact on his ability to attend his daily commitments, at least for a while.

He said given his medical situation, he will not be able to attend to all the responsibilities required of the General Secretary and therefore it is in the best of FijiFirst that he tenders his resignation.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the resignation will ensure that the incoming Acting General Secretary or General Secretary will be able to fulfill all the requirements and responsibilities expected of one holding such a position, including FijiFirst’s compliance with all the relevant laws.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Animal on course to score biggest r...

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues t...
Entertainment

Prince Harry advised to remain in C...

Prince Harry has been warned to make his life comfortable in Califo...
Rugby

Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cape T...

A late try from Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana 7s team steal fifth...
News

Koya appointed Acting General Secre...

FijiFirst has appointed Faiyaz Siddiq Koya as its Acting General Se...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Animal on course to score bigges...

Entertainment
Ranbir Kap...

Prince Harry advised to remain i...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cap...

Rugby
A late try...

Koya appointed Acting General Se...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fiji bundled out of Cape Town 7s...

Rugby
Fiji suffe...

Bukayaro puts Fiji into Cape Tow...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Popular News

Silktails’ reps beautify L...

Rugby
Members of...

Death triggers stop to Kumar tri...

News
The Tribun...

Koya appointed Acting General Se...

News
FijiFirst ...

Food safety task force set up: ...

News
The Minist...

Fiji bundled out of Cape Town 7s...

Rugby
Fiji suffe...

Punjas join Drua sponsorship wag...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Animal on course to score biggest record