Security officer charged with murder

A security officer alleged to have murdered a 21-year-old woman at a home in Bayview Heights on Friday night has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Act with Intent to cause Grievous Harm.

The incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house, when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate.

Whilst trying to diffuse the situation he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was made to Nabua Police whereby they attended to the report and took the 50-year-old security officer into custody.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.