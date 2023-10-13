Sexual crimes against minors remain prevalent

Sexual offences against minors remained prevalent last month.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 11 of the 17 victims of serious sexual offences were under the age of 18.

The offences were 27 counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault, and 11 counts of sexual assault.

16 people, including three juveniles, were charged with a total of 43 counts.

Of the 17 victims, there was one male and 16 females.

There were nine incidents where the victims and the accused were related to each other.

There was one incident where a 56-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old grandson.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault, indecent assault and common assault of his 18-year-old daughter.

A 37-year-old man was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of his 11-year-old niece while in another incident, a 43-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 14-year-old niece.

A 46-year-old man was charged with the representative counts of rape of his 10-year-old niece and two representative counts of rape and indecent assault of his 13-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 46-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of his 22-year-old niece.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 5-year-girl from his village.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the aggravated robbery and indecent assault of a 46-year-old woman.

There was one incident where a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old girlfriend, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim could not be contacted or located.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman during a drinking party, while in another incident, a 49-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from his village.