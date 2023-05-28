Sunday, May 28, 2023
Silktails bounce back to winning ways at home

The Kaiviti Silktails defeated Penrith Brothers RMC and bounced back to winning ways in Round 10 of the Ron Massey Cup competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

This after their 23-10 win yesterday.

After being drubbed 22-12 to St Marys RMC in the earlier Round at Churchill Park in Lautoka, the hosts displayed a strong performance moving to the sixth spot in the ladder with eight points now.

Just four minutes into the match, Sefanaia Bola scored the opening try for the Silktails but the conversion failed.

A few minutes later, Silktails capitalised on Penrith’s weakness and errors through Timoci Kotoisuva and Ratu Tabusuka running under the post and Tomasi Seru booted the conversions.

It was Elone Taufa who scored the first try for Penrith but the conversion failed, trying to merge the scoreline to 18-4 at half time.

Upon the commencement of the second stanza, Steven Taupau Sako scored the second try for Penrith but the Silktails remained content and scored another try through Bola beforer Seru converted and slotted a drop goal to seal the win.

The Silktails will host the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs RMC at 2 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
