Saturday, December 23, 2023
Kotoisuva re-signs for 2024 season

The Kaiviti Silktails has announced that Timoci Kotoisuva, the youngest member of their 2023 squad, will continue with the team into the 2024 season.

Kotoisuva’s development has been a highlight for the Silktails, with Head Coach Wes Naiqama expressing confidence in his progress.

“I am delighted for Timoci signing on with us for next season,” said Naiqama.

“Being one of the youngest in our squad last season, he had to bide his time. Once he debuted, he was a prominent member of our squad and showcased his talent with his strong carries out of trouble and try scoring ability.”

Kotoisuva has returned to the pre-season training in top form, impressing the coaching staff and teammates alike.

“He has come back to pre-season in amazing shape and is showing leadership qualities within our young squad,” Naiqama added.

As the Silktails gear up for the NSW Jersey Flegg Cup, Kotoisuva has also secured a Player Partner with Z N R Investments for the upcoming season.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
