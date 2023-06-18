Singh chases first tournament title

Roderick Singh is confident of winning his first tournament title as the head coach of Rewa in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Singh joined the delta tigers coaching panel as the head coach earlier this season to fill in the shoes left by former coach Marika Rodu, who departed the team due to national duties.

Under the guidance of the 34-year-old, Rewa remains unbeaten in the Digicel Fiji Premier League and will take on Lautoka in the final.

“Personally it means a lot to me that I have got the team progress this far while we remain undefeated in the league,” Singh said.

“I’m doing this for my team and yes I’d love to win my first tournament as head coach for Rewa.”

“The credit goes to the boys for always following the instructions and whatever hurdles we have come across, we managed to surpass that as a team.”

“As a coach my role is to act like an older brother to the boys and the brotherhood bond is also another reason we are doing things together as a group. Whatever the situation may come, we tackle it together as a team.”

The former Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri rep added that they will not underestimate Lautoka in the final.

“There’s always a different atmosphere in the final and we know Lautoka will test our patience but we are ready to face them.”

“Lautoka will be a different team in the final and we’ve just got to execute our gameplan well and communicate more effectively on the field.”

“Our main focus will be finishing. We were slow against Ba but we’ll plan accordingly and put on a better finish today.”

The final between Rewa and Lautoka will kick off at 3pm.