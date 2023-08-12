Saturday, August 12, 2023
Skipper Hughes credits teammates for win

Skipper Setareki Hughes, who scored the lone goal in Rewa’s 1-0 win over champions Labasa  on Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today has credited his teammates for the win.

“I thank the Almighty for giving us the strength, knowledge and power.”

“I also thank my teammates for their hard work today.”

“It was through teamwork that I managed to score the goal and it’s not something that i could have achieved on my own,” Hughes told FijiLive.

“Teamwork was something we talked about after the game yesterday and today the boys really communicated well with each other on the field because we knew the importance of this match.”

Hughes added the Delta Tigers displayed a much better discipline which also played a key role in the game today.

“Coach told us that it was a crucial match and that this will decide our fate in the tournament.”

“The loss yesterday also encouraged the players to have discipline in our game and when we did that we saw the fruit.”

“Again discipline will matter for us when we play Ba tomorrow. We have to keep ourselves calm and just concentrate on the match and the result will pour the way we want.”

Extra Supermarket Rewa will take on Rooster Chicken Ba in their last group match at 4pm tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
