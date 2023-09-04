Small town dreamer turns climate advocate

From the humble beginnings of Vanua Levu, Roslyn Dass Nand envisioned a future shaped by education.

After high school completion at Labasa College, Nand continued her academic journey at The University of the South Pacific (USP), earning an undergraduate degree in Science.

She then ventured into teaching, shaping young minds with her knowledge.

Despite her accomplishments, a passion for addressing the climate change crisis led her back to USP.

“I didn’t want to be just a bystander. Educating young minds about climate change can shape a responsible and environmentally conscious generation,” Nand expressed.

Balancing her responsibilities and studies, she completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Climate Change at USP.

Her dedication earned her the prestigious European Union-funded Intra ACP GCCA+ Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change and Resilience Building (PACRES) Scholarship.

She was among only five recipients in the South Pacific.

With this scholarship, she achieved her long-cherished dream – a Master’s degree.

“The EU USP PACRES scholarship made my educational journey smoother. My heartfelt thanks go to Professor Elisabeth Holland, Dr. Viliamu Iese, and the entire USP PACRES Team for their support,” said Nand.

From her small-town roots to becoming a leading voice in climate change, Roslyn Dass Nand’s story embodies determination, purpose, and passion.

To all aspiring women, she imparts: “Do not settle for the sky when there are footprints on the moon.”