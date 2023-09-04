Monday, September 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Small town dreamer turns climate advocate

From the humble beginnings of Vanua Levu, Roslyn Dass Nand envisioned a future shaped by education.

After high school completion at Labasa College, Nand continued her academic journey at The University of the South Pacific (USP), earning an undergraduate degree in Science.

She then ventured into teaching, shaping young minds with her knowledge.

Despite her accomplishments, a passion for addressing the climate change crisis led her back to USP.

“I didn’t want to be just a bystander. Educating young minds about climate change can shape a responsible and environmentally conscious generation,” Nand expressed.

Balancing her responsibilities and studies, she completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Climate Change at USP.

Her dedication earned her the prestigious European Union-funded Intra ACP GCCA+ Pacific Adaptation to Climate Change and Resilience Building (PACRES) Scholarship.

She was among only five recipients in the South Pacific.

With this scholarship, she achieved her long-cherished dream – a Master’s degree.

“The EU USP PACRES scholarship made my educational journey smoother. My heartfelt thanks go to Professor Elisabeth Holland, Dr. Viliamu Iese, and the entire USP PACRES Team for their support,” said Nand.

From her small-town roots to becoming a leading voice in climate change, Roslyn Dass Nand’s story embodies determination, purpose, and passion.

To all aspiring women, she imparts: “Do not settle for the sky when there are footprints on the moon.”

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Respect and maintain integrity, rec...

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew issued a stern remind...
News

Govt committed to removing barriers...

The Fiji Government is committed to removing investment barriers an...
Rugby

White confident Fiji can dethrone B...

2007 Rugby World Cup winning Coach Jake White is confident the Flyi...
News

SODELPA can move vote of no confide...

General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Respect and maintain integrity, ...

News
Acting Com...

Govt committed to removing barri...

News
The Fiji G...

White confident Fiji can dethron...

Rugby
2007 Rugby...

SODELPA can move vote of no conf...

News
General-Se...

Pacific Elders’ Voice gath...

News
The Pacifi...

NZ-based duo included in Fiji Fu...

Football
Two New Ze...

Popular News

Fijian duo named in Barbarians s...

Sports
Two Fijian...

Junior Bula Boys ready for opene...

Football
The Junior...

PIF emphasises role of private s...

News
The Pacifi...

Fijian trio ruled out of PNG mat...

Football
The Junior...

Message of love, not one’s...

News
Methodist ...

PIF Women leaders to meet in Suv...

News
The second...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Respect and maintain integrity, recruits told