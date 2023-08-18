Friday, August 18, 2023
Smokin Joe begins ProD2 journey

Photo courtesy: Fijian Drua

Dynamic Drua loose forward Joseva Tamani departed Fiji’s shores to start his next chapter in the French Pro D2 yesterday.

After missing out a spot in the final 33-member Flying Fijians squad for the Rugby World Cup, the Vagadaci skills merchant will await a possible call-up with new club Colomiers.

The former Fijian Drua star was farewelled by family members and teammates at Nadi International Airport.

Meanwhile, Colomiers began their 2023/24 season campaign with a tough 35-18 loss to Biarritz today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
