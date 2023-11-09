SODELPA endorses RFMF’s Constitutional mandate

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has endorsed the constitutional role that the Republic of Fiji Military Forces plays and calls for Fijians to commit their unwavering support for the institution.

In a statement, General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa said the 2013 Constitutional provision exemplifies the pivotal role that the RFMF plays in upholding the sovereignty and safeguarding the interests of the nation.

Takayawa said it signifies their dedication in ensuring peace, security and prosperity for all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

“As the Management Board, SODELPA wholeheartedly endorse this constitutional mandate, emphasising our steadfast support for the military.”

“Until such time that the Fiji Courts deem the constitution null, we must stand resolutely by it,” Takayawa said.

The General-Secretary said the RFMF’s dedication to protecting our nation and its people is a cornerstone of our security and stability.

Takayawa said it is through this constitutional framework that we collectively work towards a harmonious, prosperous, and united future for all Fijians.