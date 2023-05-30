Tuesday, May 30, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu’s campaign

Suva’s OFC Champions League superstars Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon will appear for Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup in India next week.

The attacking pair did not return home with Suva last night and will miss next week’s Digicel Fiji FACT as well since the tournament in Bhubaneswar will run from 9-18 June.

The tournament will feature four teams, including Vanuatu, Lebanon, Mongolia, and the host nation India.

Vanuatu plays Lebanon next Friday at 11pm, India on June 13 at 2am and a final round-robin match against Mongolia on June 15 at 11pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

State of some villages is worrying:...

Minister of i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the poor state of s...
News

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats conc...

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is concerned with the ...
News

Sukuna Park to reopen in October

One of Suva city's historic sites, Ratu Sukuna Park is expected to ...
Sports

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Tennis Fiji today received a $15,000 boost for the Fiji Open 2023 a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

State of some villages is worryi...

News
Minister o...

Removal of CCTV from PRB flats c...

News
The Minist...

Sukuna Park to reopen in October...

News
One of Suv...

Tennis Fiji receives $15k boost

Sports
Tennis Fij...

Kaltak in A-League Team of the S...

Football
Vanuatu in...

Junior Bula Boys to return on Th...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Digice...

Popular News

Cabinet endorses National Cultur...

News
Cabinet ap...

Fiji U20 suffers second defeat i...

FIFA U-20 World Cup
The Digice...

Managreve takes advantage of Suk...

Business
Single mot...

Education of i-Taukei children a...

News
Minister f...

Ministry seeks Vanua support to ...

News
The Minist...

Nadolo back in Tahs’ training

Super Rugby
Giant Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

State of some villages is worrying: Vasu