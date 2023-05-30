Soromon, Saniel to boost Vanuatu’s campaign

Suva’s OFC Champions League superstars Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon will appear for Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup in India next week.

The attacking pair did not return home with Suva last night and will miss next week’s Digicel Fiji FACT as well since the tournament in Bhubaneswar will run from 9-18 June.

The tournament will feature four teams, including Vanuatu, Lebanon, Mongolia, and the host nation India.

Vanuatu plays Lebanon next Friday at 11pm, India on June 13 at 2am and a final round-robin match against Mongolia on June 15 at 11pm.