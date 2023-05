The Fiji 7s team suffered an early loss at their Tolouse 7s campaign having been beaten by a strong South Africa side 24-7 in the rain during their second pool game.

South Africa raced off to an early 12-0 at half-time scoring unanswered points through Dewald Human and Mfundo Ndlovu with Human adding both conversions.

Prop forward Joseva Talacolo finally got Fiji back with a breakout that set up Waisea Nacuqu for a ninth minute try who also converted his own score.

The Blitzbokkes showed their pace with another try through Shilton van Wyk under the sticks with Human missing the conversion.

South Africa would seal the win with a try to Ricardo Duarttee in the final seconds with Justin Geduld adding the two points.