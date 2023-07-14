Sowakula, Nareki in for Japan clash

Pita Gus Sowakula and Jona Nareki have made the starting line-up for the All Blacks XV second clash against Japan this weekend.

The Fijian duo are among seven changes made by Head Coach Leon MacDonald for the last of the two series test following last week’s 38-6 win.

Aidan Ross and Jermaine Ainsley come in as props with George Bell at hooker.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Quinten Strange return to the engine room with Akira Ioane, Billy Harmon and Sowakula on the flanks.

Brad Weber and Stephen Perofeta command the show at the halves with Jack Goodhue and Billy Proctor in the midfield.

Nareki comes in on the left wing with AJ Lam on the right and Ruben Love at fullback.

The two sides clash at Egao Kenko Stadium on Saturday at 9.05pm.