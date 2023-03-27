Monday, March 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bula Boys

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will be playing three build up matches on the Gold Coast in Australia next month before heading to Indonesia for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Coach Ronil Lal said the opportunity to play the senior teams of Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the FIFA Tri-Nations series in Lautoka has given the players and the team the much needed exposure.

Despite going down 2-1 to Vanuatu yesterday, Lal said there have been a lot of improvements and the team can do much better in the coming days.

“We improved game by game and got better. Playing with senior teams surely helped the players. We had our chances and could have done better but we surely can improve and put on a better show.”

“We will look to polish our performance in the upcoming games. We will have one week of training and recovery and then the players will be released for Easter break.”

“After that we will fly off to the Gold Coast for three good games. We will come back and then head off to the World Cup.”

The Junior Bula Boys lost 4-1 to the Solomon Islands and held the Fiji Bula Boys 2-2 in earlier matches.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Fiji Parliament

RBF maintains adequate level of for...

The Reserve Bank of Fiji remains committed to delivering its mandat...
Sports

Main focus is on Ireland, says Fuli...

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says their main focus in Hong Kong 7s ...
Super Rugby

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in U20...

The Fijian Drua ended its campaign in the Super Rugby Pacific U20s ...
Fiji Parliament

Police needs to invest in new techn...

The Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has recommended that the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

RBF maintains adequate level of ...

Fiji Parliament
The Reserv...

Main focus is on Ireland, says F...

Sports
Fijiana 7s...

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in ...

Super Rugby
The Fijian...

Police needs to invest in new te...

Fiji Parliament
The Standi...

Govt targets $500m in NZ investm...

Business
Minister f...

Short-term experts engaged in re...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

We gave away too much possession...

Football
Digicel Bu...

Fijian Drua finishes seventh in ...

Super Rugby
The Fijian...

Police focus on engagement with ...

News
The Fiji P...

Govt to use sports to address ke...

News
Prime Mini...

Winger Sau to miss Highlanders c...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Waisega fulfills Fijiana Drua dr...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Fiji Parliament

RBF maintains adequate level of foreign reserves