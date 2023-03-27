Gold Coast buildup for Junior Bula Boys

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will be playing three build up matches on the Gold Coast in Australia next month before heading to Indonesia for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Coach Ronil Lal said the opportunity to play the senior teams of Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the FIFA Tri-Nations series in Lautoka has given the players and the team the much needed exposure.

Despite going down 2-1 to Vanuatu yesterday, Lal said there have been a lot of improvements and the team can do much better in the coming days.

“We improved game by game and got better. Playing with senior teams surely helped the players. We had our chances and could have done better but we surely can improve and put on a better show.”

“We will look to polish our performance in the upcoming games. We will have one week of training and recovery and then the players will be released for Easter break.”

“After that we will fly off to the Gold Coast for three good games. We will come back and then head off to the World Cup.”

The Junior Bula Boys lost 4-1 to the Solomon Islands and held the Fiji Bula Boys 2-2 in earlier matches.