Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited for debut

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top rugby stars is dream come true for him as he only watched highlight reels of them on social media.

Cirikidaveta, who will make his Flying Fijians debut from the bench is still star-struck and looks forward to playing alongside the big names, in particular his role model Josua Tuisova.

“It’s been great, getting to train with them and that,” Cirikidaveta told FijiLive.

“I have been watching their highlights and it’s good to be with them, a real big fan of the loose forwards and Tuisova.:

The utility back rower from Nabaitavo Village in Naitasiri said being named as an impact reserve will keep him focused on the task ahead.

“For me it’s just coming on and doing my job. I have to give the best I can and just enjoy myself, putting my best foot forward.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Tonga in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup at 3pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.