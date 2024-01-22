Monday, January 22, 2024
Starlink (Fiji) PTE to launch next month

Starlink (Fiji) PTE could begin operations in Fiji as early as next month.

Confirming this in a media conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica said a spectrum licence has been issued to Starlink to provide the best solutions for outer island and various unconnected communities.

Kamikamica said plans are in place to build more towers for some communities and in other places, provide normal satellite services.

He said the third one is Starlink transmission.

“It is a matter of looking at what fits with the right package,” Kamikamica said.

He said this would complement terrestrial connectivity – the evolution of low-orbit satellites constellations in providing robust telecommunications services.

Kamikamica said with low latency, high speeds and simple plug and play setup, the low orbit satellites are fast becoming the technology of choice for island nations and geographically sparse areas.

He said this is also a game changer for Fiji, as it strengthens Fiji’s resilience in providing connectivity during natural disasters.

“This would bridge the digital divide between the Ministry and existing telecommunications companies.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
