Starlink to revolutionize internet connectivity: FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has welcomed the Government’s decision to allow Starlink, a leader in satellite internet technology, into Fiji’s telecommunications market.

FCCC chief executive, Joel Abraham said this move is expected to revolutionize internet connectivity in Fiji, significantly bridging the digital divide and fostering economic growth, particularly in the nation’s most remote regions.

He praised this development, noting its potential to spur economic participation and market competition.

“This initiative is a progressive step towards universal internet access, underscoring FCCC’s commitment to a competitive, fair, and dynamic market for the benefit of all Fijians.”

“FCCC is always in support of initiatives that empower everyday Fijians and Starlink could be a game-changer in addressing inequality and fostering economic growth through digital connectivity.”

“Historically, those living in remote or rural areas have not had the same level of access to the internet and its benefits as their counterparts in urban areas. The primary reason for this has been the physical limitations of existing infrastructure.”

“Now, through this cutting-edge technology, even the most remote Fijian communities should be able to have high-speed internet access, overcoming traditional geographic barriers.”

He said what makes this expanded connectivity particularly significant is that it will allow residents in rural and maritime regions to more actively participate in the increasingly important digital economy, as well as access online education and benefit from telehealth services.

“In addition to bridging the digital divide, Starlink’s entry is expected to stimulate healthy competition in Fiji’s internet service market.”

“Competition in the market is always welcome as it motivates businesses to enhance their offerings, ultimately leading to greater advantages for consumers. We anticipate more competitive pricing and enhanced service quality, making high-quality internet services more affordable and accessible to a wider range of consumers,” explained Abraham.

“This will also have a positive cascading effect in the economy, as improved internet connectivity and competition are crucial drivers for economic development, offering new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.”

He added that while the FCCC is enthusiastic about the potential of Starlink’s technology to transform Fiji’s digital infrastructure, the Commission assures everyone that it is committed to ensuring that this venture aligns with national standards and regulations, safeguarding the interests of Fijian consumers and looks forward to working closely with Starlink and other stakeholders to realize the full potential of this initiative for the benefit of all Fijians.