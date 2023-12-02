State Opening of Parliament on 4 March

Parliament will stand prorogued from Monday, 4 December 2023 until the Opening of Parliament on Monday, 4 March 2024.

By convention, prorogation is not a sitting day – prorogation signifies the formal end of a Parliamentary session or year during the Parliamentary Term of four years.

The Speaker has duly informed His Excellency the President of the prorogation as well as the next State Opening of Parliament.

During the prorogation period, Parliamentary business including Parliament sittings and Parliamentary Standing Committee proceedings on Bills, Motions and reports are suspended until the opening of the next Parliamentary session, with the exception of matters that would be deemed urgent and necessary such as Standing Committee work on Bills, but these would be at the discretion of the Speaker of Parliament.

The State Opening of the second session of Parliament will be officiated by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere on Monday, 4 March 2024 at 10am after the Guard-of-Honour by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

The State Opening will also be attended by the Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo, Justices of Appeal and other Puisne Judges.

Parliament will then resume on Monday, 11 March 2024 for the week-long sitting.

All other operations by the Parliament secretariat will continue during the prorogation period.