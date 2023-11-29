Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Strike now eminent for USP staff: Fong

The USP Staff Association is now threatening a strike action is in place after the University of the South Pacific Council failed to facilitate the presentation of its paper in the 96th Session of the USP Council Meeting, the last two days.

Speaking to FijiLive, Association President Elizabeth Fong said the paper only outlined two issues, one, was the 11 per cent pay increment of its staff and secondly, and the non-renewal of Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s contract.

The claims of a 11% increment is based on the RBF Inflationary rate of three per cent for five years.

The non-renewal of contract was decided already but the latest decision to renew Prof Ahluwalia’s contract has not been widely accepted.

“We are now going through the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, and if there is a strike action, the Ministry will make it clear to us on what the processes are, and we are very process oriented and compliant.” Fong said.

Fong claimed that the Council has forced them into a corner and is now going outside USP processes for redress.

Fong is also calling for a unified approach from its union members and staff.

Meanwhile, there is a scheduled silent protest that scheduled for today outside the Office of the Vice-Chancellor that was postponed from yesterday due to bad weather.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
