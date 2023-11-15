Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Strong winds for Kadavu and nearby islands

The National Disaster Management Office says a storm wind warning remains in force for Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

In a media conference, NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said Fijians should expect storm force winds with speeds of 110 kilometres per hour with gusts to 155 kilometres per hour.

Soko said Tropical Cyclone Mal has been downgraded to a Category two system.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Service says TC Mal, has been located 140 kilometres south-southwest of Kadavu, and is expected to continue on a southeast track away from the Fiji Group.

The Weather Office said a gale warning remains in force for Southwestern Viti Levu from Momi to Sigatoka to Namatakula, and Vatulele.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Mamanuca group, Northern, Western and interior of Viti Levu, Totoya, Matuku, Moala and Lomaiviti group.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
