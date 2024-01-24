Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sub-committee to investigate Tabuya

People’s Alliance General Secretary Usaia Waqatairewa has confirmed that the Party’s Executive Council has received a written complaint against Deputy Party Leader and Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya.

Waqatairewa said the complaint will be referred to the Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee as required under Sections 27.5 of the Party’s Constitution.

He said that the sub-committee would verify and investigate the matter before any further action is taken.

Section 27.5 of the People’s Alliance Constitution states:

  • Disciplinary proceedings may be initiated by a complaint in writing delivered to the Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee, in so far as the complaint relates to the affairs of the Party.
  • Proceeding of the Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee shall be held in camera or recorded and shall be conducted in accordance with the Rules of Natural Justice.
  • The Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee shall, within twenty-one (21) days of the receipt of a complaint, conduct its deliberations on the matter, and make its recommendation thereon to the People’s Management Committee, except that the period of 21 days may, in appropriate circumstances, be extended by the People’s Management Committee.
  • The determination of any question or matter before the Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee shall be in accordance with the opinion of the majority of the members of the Committee.
  • The Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person in the performance of its function.
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
