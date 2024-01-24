Sub-committee to investigate Tabuya

People’s Alliance General Secretary Usaia Waqatairewa has confirmed that the Party’s Executive Council has received a written complaint against Deputy Party Leader and Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya.

Waqatairewa said the complaint will be referred to the Legal and National Disciplinary Sub-Committee as required under Sections 27.5 of the Party’s Constitution.

He said that the sub-committee would verify and investigate the matter before any further action is taken.

Section 27.5 of the People’s Alliance Constitution states: