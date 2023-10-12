Thursday, October 12, 2023
Super Premier semifinalists confirmed

The semifinals of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship have been confirmed after exciting Day 3 matches.

Ba topped Group A after beating Labasa 1-0 and will meet Group B runners-up Navua in the first semifinal at 2.30pm on Saturday.

This will be a repeat of last season’s semifinal where Navua prevailed 2-1.

Defending champion and Group B winners Suva will come up against Group A runners-up Lautoka in the second semifinal at 5pm.

The grand final will be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Day 3 Results: Lautoka 3-3 Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua 2-1 Rewa, Suva 3-1 Nadi, Ba 1-0 Labasa.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
