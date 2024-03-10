Suva, Nadroga escape with wins in Skipper Cup

Defending champions Suva and Nadroga managed to escape with narrow wins in their Round 3 fixtures of the Skipper Cup yesterday.

The Capital City side was tested by Yasawa but managed to record a 32-24 win over the islanders.

Nadroga on the other hand was taken to the wire by Naitasiri but sneaked away with a 26-27 victory.

In other matches, Lautoka beat Macuata 26-16 while Tailevu overcame Ba 33-24.

On Friday, Nadi proved too powerful for Namosi and walked away victors 34-16.

In the U20s competition, Lautoka beat Macuata 26-16, Nadroga edged Naitasiri 30-26, Ba defeated Tailevu 20-11, Suva overcame Yasawa 26-20 and Nadi outclassed Namosi 41-15.

In the Women’s competition, Naitasiri beat Nadroga 39-15, Suva defeated Yasawa 22-14 and Nasinu thrashed Lautoka 40-27.