Monday, April 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva to feature twice in DFPL this week

Suva will feature twice in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week.

The Whites will meet Nadroga at 7.30pm on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre before hosting Lautoka at HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

In other matches, Ba will host Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Namosau at 3pm on Saturday and on Sunday, Navua will host Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm, Nadroga will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park around the same time and champions Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt worker charged over dangerous ...

A 48-year-old Government worker involved in an accident in Tokotoko...
Rugby

Little prep time worries Byrne

Lack of training sessions is one of the major concerns the Swire Sh...
Entertainment

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

The Super Mario Bros Movie scored the best second weekend ever for ...
Entertainment

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to perfor...

Top singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be among artists taki...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt worker charged over dangero...

News
A 48-year-...

Little prep time worries Byrne

Rugby
Lack of tr...

‘Super Mario’ tops charts again

Entertainment
The Super ...

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie to per...

Entertainment
Top singer...

Fiji U15 ends NZ tour with a win...

Football
The Fiji U...

$360k is an estimate cost for Su...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Community needs to work with Pol...

News
Minister f...

Dr Baledrokadroka leads GCC Revi...

News
Dr Jone Ba...

Nadi back to winning ways over T...

Football
Nadi bounc...

Vanuatu holds Fiji in Melanesian...

Football
Vanuatu ca...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Larkham wary of rested Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt worker charged over dangerous driving