Suva to feature twice in DFPL this week

Suva will feature twice in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week.

The Whites will meet Nadroga at 7.30pm on Friday at the Uprising Sports Centre before hosting Lautoka at HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.

In other matches, Ba will host Tavua at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Namosau at 3pm on Saturday and on Sunday, Navua will host Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm, Nadroga will meet Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park around the same time and champions Rewa will travel to Prince Charles Park to face Nadi.