Suva vs Ba shifted to HFC Bank Stadium

Suva will host Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium in its final Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The match was scheduled to be played at Uprising Sports Center but is now shifted to HFC Bank Stadium to cater for Suva fans.

In other DPL matches, tonight at 7pm, Ba will host Rewa in an interesting clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

On Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Nadroga will take on Labasa while Rewa plays Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Lautoka host Navua at Churchill Park in the final round of the competition.

All matches will be played at 3pm.