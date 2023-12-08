Suva’s Vanuatu pair move to Aust State League

Suva’s ni-Vanuatu imports Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel have made a move to Australia and will feature in the South State League next year.

Vanuatu Football Federation confirmed that both the players flew out to join their new clubs in South Australia.

Soromon has signed with Western Strikers in Adelaide while attacking midfielder Saniel has joined Northern Demon Soccer Club in Port Pirie.

Their contract ended with Suva when they returned to Vanuatu to represent their country at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Also joining Soromon at Western Strikers will be Vanuatu national team defender Jeffery Tasso.