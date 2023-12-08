Friday, December 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva’s Vanuatu pair move to Aust State League

Suva’s ni-Vanuatu imports Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel have made a move to Australia and will feature in the South State League next year.

Vanuatu Football Federation confirmed that both the players flew out to join their new clubs in South Australia.

Soromon has signed with Western Strikers in Adelaide while attacking midfielder Saniel has joined Northern Demon Soccer Club in Port Pirie.

Their contract ended with Suva when they returned to Vanuatu to represent their country at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Also joining Soromon at Western Strikers will be Vanuatu national team defender Jeffery Tasso.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Netball

Academy tourney to act as selection...

Netball Fiji will host a national academy tournament from 12 to 14 ...
News

Schools cannot charge levies: Radro...

The Ministry of Education has issued another warning to school mana...
News

Resolve controversies, FLP tells US...

The Fiji Labour Party is calling on the University of the South Pac...
Rugby

Cape Town 7s on free to air TV

This weekend’s Cape Town 7s in South Africa will be aired live on F...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Academy tourney to act as select...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Schools cannot charge levies: Ra...

News
The Minist...

Resolve controversies, FLP tells...

News
The Fiji L...

Cape Town 7s on free to air TV

Rugby
This weeke...

Mayanavanua benched, Matavesi mi...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Couple fronts court over general...

News
A couple a...

Popular News

Kuridrani pens two year deal wit...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

FNPF records $100.3m in net cont...

News
The Fiji N...

Taylor Swift to earn over $100M ...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Ex Housing staff charged with br...

News
A former A...

Drua to face Brumbies, Rebels in...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

It wasn’t our day, says gr...

Rugby
A hurting ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Netball

Academy tourney to act as selection platform