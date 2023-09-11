Monday, September 11, 2023
T/Naitasiri to play in dual feature match

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has confirmed that Tailevu Naitasiri will play a dual feature match this week.

Tailevu Naitasiri will play Nadi in the Battle of the Giants dead-rubber Pool B match which will also be their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 18 match.

The BOG Pool match between the two teams was postponed last month due to a power outage at Prince Charles Park on Day 1 of the tournament.

The match will kick start at 6pm.

At 4pm, Labasa will face Ba in their all-important postponed Group B match.

In other DFPL matches this week, defending champions Rewa will take on neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Wednesday.

On Sunday, bottom-placed Tavua will host Ba at 2pm at Garvey Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
