Tabuya convenes the new emoluments committee

The newly-established Emoluments Committee met yesterday and was chaired by the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya.

A statement released by Parliament,  stated that pursuant to the resolution of Parliament earlier this month, the Emoluments Committee comprises the following Members – Lynda Tabuya; Ro Filipe Tuisawau; Aseri Radrodro; Alvick Maharaj; and Mosese Bulitavu.

The Emoluments Committee has been tasked to review the salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament as provided for under the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.

Also, the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad had revealed that all MPs will receive their full salaries in the 2023-2024 financial year.

However, this will be done with the concurrence of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Government will be restoring the salaries back to where it was while the Independent Emoluments Committee looks at the entire salaries, benefits, allowance and pension.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
