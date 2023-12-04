Tabuya highlights role of nature-based solutions

Drawing on her Pacific Island heritage, Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya delivered a powerful keynote address at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) panel on nature-based solutions.

Tabuya highlighted the critical role of nature-based solutions in addressing the challenges posed by the climate crisis.

In her address, Tabuya emphasised the unique position of Pacific Island nations, particularly Fiji, as frontline communities experiencing the profound impacts of the climate crisis.

She said the islands, cradled by the vast ocean, symbolise not only physical landforms but also dynamic ecosystems marked by both resilience and vulnerability.

The Minister called for the urgent need to address extreme weather, rising sea levels, ocean pollution, and ecological disturbances, with a particular focus on their disproportionate impact on women, children, and cultural heritage.

Nature-based solutions, she said emerged as a beacon of hope in the face of these challenges.

Tabuya said the deep ecological heritage of the Pacific people, who have served as guardians of traditional environmental conservation knowledge passed down through generations.

“This indigenous wisdom forms the foundation of NbS, offering a pathway towards balance by aligning community well-being with environmental health.”

Fiji’s commitment to nature-based solutions was exemplified through community-led initiatives such as mangrove forest revitalisation and innovative seawall construction.

Tabuya commended the collaboration with partners such as IUCN Oceania, the Asian Development Bank, the Adaptation Fund, and Fiji’s Blue Bonds project, demonstrating the potential of public-private partnerships in advancing nature-based solutions.

The Promoting Pacific Islands Nature-Based Solutions (PPIN) initiative, in which Fiji actively participates, was also highlighted as a model for integrating nature-based solutions into climate policies, enhancing resilience, and preserving biodiversity in the Pacific region.

Tabuya stressed the need to scale up these commendable efforts and secure additional funding.

The panel, which included esteemed participants such as Valerie Kapos of UNEP-WCMC, Angela Andrade of IUCN, Ibu Yulia Suryanti of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Indonesia, Tristan Tyrell of the Convention on Biological Diversity, and Andrew Hurst of Global Affairs Canada, further underscored the global collaboration required to address the pressing challenges of the climate crisis.

Tabuya reiterated Fiji’s unwavering commitment to advocating for increased global climate financing, raising awareness, and fostering international cooperation.