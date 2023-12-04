Tamani and Ulunisau in Dubai 7s dream team

Fiji 7s playmaker Terio Tamani and Fijiana 7s speedster Reapi Ulunisau have been named in the Dubai 7s men’s and women’s dream teams.

Tamani scored six tries for Fiji throughout the two day tournament despite falling 17-12 to New Zealand and finishing fourth.

On the other hand, Ulunisau put on a stunning performance for Fijiana scoring five tries for the side as they finished fifth beating Ireland 24-19 in the playoff.

Also in the men’s dream team are New Zealand duo Scott Curry and Leroy Carter, Argentina pair Marcos Moneta and German Schulz, South Africa speedsters Slvyn Davids and Rosko Specman.

The women’s dream team includes Australia trio Charlotte Caslick, Maddison Levi and Teagan Levi, Canada’s Florence Symonds, New Zealand’s Jorja Miller and France’s Anne-Cecile Ciofani.

Meanwhile, South Africa won the men’s Dubai 7s beating Argentina 12-7 while Australia was crowned the women’s champs after they edged neighbours New Zealand 26-19.