Tamanitoakula saves the day for Kulas

Midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula scored an injury time penalty to help the Fiji Kulas beat Vanuatu 3-2 in their opening match of the 2023 Pacific Games at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

Fiji started the match well and scored two unanswered goals in the opening half through strikers Cema Nasau and Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

Vanuatu made a strong comeback in the second half and tied up the scores, and the match winner was decided as drama unfolded in the dying moments with Fiji getting the penalty and Tamanitoakula stepping up to drive home the advantage.