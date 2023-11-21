Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tamanitoakula saves the day for Kulas

Midfielder Luisa Tamanitoakula scored an injury time penalty to help the Fiji Kulas beat Vanuatu 3-2 in their opening match of the 2023 Pacific Games at Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

Fiji started the match well and scored two unanswered goals in the opening half through strikers Cema Nasau and Adi Litia Bakaniceva.

Vanuatu made a strong comeback in the second half and tied up the scores, and the match winner was decided as drama unfolded in the dying moments with Fiji getting the penalty and Tamanitoakula stepping up to drive home the advantage.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

10-man Fiji held by Tahiti

Fiji was held to a 0-0 draw by Tahiti in its second match of the 20...
Football

Krishna receives commemorative jers...

Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna received a commemorative jersey for h...
News

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs Ac...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga today introduced a Bill to amend the...
Football

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacif...

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood distric...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

10-man Fiji held by Tahiti

Football
Fiji was h...

Krishna receives commemorative j...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Motion to amend i-Taukei Affairs...

News
Attorney-G...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Bainimarama takes a swipe at Mat...

News
FijiFirst ...

PM to file motion on allowance r...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Naisake overcomes obstacles to b...

News
Police Con...

Be cautious, Chaudhry warns Paci...

News
Former Fij...

Secure vehicles, Police urges ow...

News
The Fiji P...

Toddler latest case of drowning ...

News
Police has...

Gollings unhappy with team’s per...

Rugby
Fiji 7s he...

Crash lands three in hospital: P...

News
Another se...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

10-man Fiji held by Tahiti