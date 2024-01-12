Taskforce convenes to tackle fraudsters

Increasing scam detection, surveillance, strengthening institutional frameworks, legal reforms and targeted awareness were key discussion items in the first Anti-Scam Taskforce meeting held yesterday.

Chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Shaheen Ali, the meeting had Inter-Agency Taskforce representatives from the Ministry of Trade Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Ministry of Local Government, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Office of the Solicitor-General, Fiji Police Force (FPF), Consumer of Fiji, Fijian Competition Consumer Commission, Online Safety Commission together with its co-opted members Vodafone and Digicel Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica said in an era dominated by digital connectivity, the prevalence of scams has reached unprecedented levels, attempting to deceive many people in Fiji of their hard – earned money, and in a number of cases, successfully the Fiji Government are taking steps to stop all scammers and fraudulent individuals targeting our people.

“We continuously monitor and address the escalating threat of scams targeting our people.”

“There is no doubt that the first step in safeguarding oneself is being armed with verified and accurate knowledge.”

He said the Taskforce is committed to equip every single individual, whether it is a business owner, consumer, a retired citizen, the working class and even students with the knowledge and training to recognise, report and avoid failing victims to scams.

“More awareness will be raised, with the aim to empower communities who are the most vulnerable to combat scams through a comprehensive educational initiative.”

“We are also exploring technology measures in partnership with the telecommunication providers.”

“Scams are manifesting in various forms, from social engineering techniques through emails (phishing) and text messages (smishing), to the impersonation of reputable executives to transferring funds with mobile wallets such as M-PAiSA and MyCash.”

“We know that these fraudsters are now targeting the parents who received $200 back to school assistance.”

“Reports are being received by the members of the Taskforce and investigations are underway.”

“We plead to the general public not share your personal details, passwords, sensitive information with anyone. Always check and ask questions.”

Kamikamica said the Taskforce has also received reports of fraudsters impersonating high level Government officials and prominent members of the community to obtain financial gains.

“We are noticing frequent occurrences of new scams being revealed. We encourage and urge the public to keep themselves informed by simply watching the news and follow the media and press releases from official sources.”

The Taskforce wishes to remind the general public to practice few cyber hygiene that will better protect you from scammers:

Do not share your personal details and keep it secure;

Do not share passwords or Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) or, special codes like One-Time Passwords (OTP);

Update your mobile apps and mobile operating system, when prompted by the official app store or official communication from the phone’s manufacturer or mobile service provider;

Do not send money and verifying with the recipient;

Do not click on unverified or suspicious links;

Report any suspicious calls or texts to the Police, Vodafone or Digicel;

Ensure that your apps are always updated; and

Keep yourself informed on latest trends and scams from official accounts.

For more information or to report fraudulent activities or have any related information that will assist the enforcement agencies, please contact Consumer Council of Fiji on 155 or Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission on 8921991.