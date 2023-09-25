Teacher on rape charge granted bail

A 30-year-old female Kindergarten teacher charged with one count of rape of a four-year-old girl was today granted bail by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Jayawardhana and the matter has been transferred to the High Court, as the charge is an indictable offence under the Criminal Procedure Act 2009.

Full disclosures were also served to the accused.

She allegedly committed the offence while helping the victim get into a swimsuit on 15 September.

The victim relayed the incident to her mother later the same day, and a Police report was lodged and investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department.

The matter has been adjourned to 9 October for plea.