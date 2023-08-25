Friday, August 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Teenager jailed over mobile phone theft

A 19-year-old casual labourer has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment by the High Court in Suva for stealing a mobile phone.

The court heard the accused, Tumateu Moceica with an accomplice had confronted an 18-year-old during the evening of 23 April 2023 and forcibly took his mobile phone as he got off a bus in Nakasi and was walking home.

They pushed the victim from behind, snatching his mobile phone valued at $200 and fled the scene.

The incident was promptly reported to the Police, leading to their arrest and the mobile phone was later recovered from a third party who had purchased it.

Presiding over the matter, High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar stated that while the young victim was not physically harmed and no significant injuries were reported, the nature of the crime, which was committed under the cover of darkness and with the company of another, was deemed a statutory aggravation.

Taking into account the Tawake Guidelines, Justice Goundar considered the level of harm to be low and pointed out that Moceica is a first-time offender, had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, showed remorse, and the stolen property was recovered.

He started with a base sentence of 3 years imprisonment, added six months for the aggravating factor of committing the crime in the dark, and subtracted two years in light of the mitigating factors presented.

The accused had already served four months in custody on remand and this was reduced from the 18 months initially handed down as the sentence.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Permanent Secretaries urged to stre...

Public Service Commission Chairman Luke Rokovada has urged Permanen...
Business

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Fiji Development Bank (FDB) chief executive Saud Minam says the ban...
News

Politicians should not be barred: C...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
News

Regional women leaders to meet next...

To ensure an enduring focus on the critical role gender plays in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Permanent Secretaries urged to s...

News
Public Ser...

FDB to develop GCF proposal

Business
Fiji Devel...

Politicians should not be barred...

News
Former Pri...

Regional women leaders to meet n...

News
To ensure ...

Extended Girls U16 squad named

Football
Digicel na...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

Popular News

Leaders have prioritised consult...

News
Secretary-...

Demi Lovato parts ways with Scoo...

Entertainment
Demi Lovat...

Fiji FA to reschedule deferred B...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Rabuka in Vanuatu for MSG meetin...

News
Prime Mini...

Flying Fijians touch down in Lon...

Rugby
The 33-mem...

New facility to benefit waste pi...

News
The Pacifi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Permanent Secretaries urged to strength relationships