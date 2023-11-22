Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan, in line with the outcomes achieved after the National Education Summit.

This was highlighted by the Minister Responsible, Aseri Radrodro, in responsible to Written Question, by Opposition MP Hem Chand on the outcomes derived from the Summit and the full cost.

Radrodro said the Summit created the platform and the foundation of the 10 years roadmap for the education sector for the next decade.

He said that the 2023 Denarau Declaration document captures the vision and intention to create a robust and adaptable educational system that nurtures resilient and capable Fijians.

“The framework will encompass all levels of education from Early Childhood to tertiary education, emphasizing inclusivity and equity.”

The Minister said a joint grant by the Government and UNICEF of $532,739.14 for the National Education Summit.

Radrodro added that it has been 18 years since the last Education Summit.