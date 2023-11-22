Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan, in line with the outcomes achieved after the National Education Summit.

This was highlighted by the Minister Responsible, Aseri Radrodro, in responsible to Written Question, by Opposition MP Hem Chand on the outcomes derived from the Summit and the full cost.

Radrodro said the Summit created the platform and the foundation of the 10 years roadmap for the education sector for the next decade.

He said that the 2023 Denarau Declaration document captures the vision and intention to create a robust and adaptable educational system that nurtures resilient and capable Fijians.

“The framework will encompass all levels of education from Early Childhood to tertiary education, emphasizing inclusivity and equity.”

The Minister said a joint grant by the Government and UNICEF of $532,739.14 for the National Education Summit.

Radrodro added that it has been 18 years since the last Education Summit.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

FRU trustees extend stay till next ...

The Fiji Rugby Union Trust Board chairman Peter Mazey has confirmed...
Sports

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in ma...

Fiji’s cruiserweight and International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oc...
News

Macuata leaders urged to work toget...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional lead...
2023 Pacific Games

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRU trustees extend stay till ne...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Macuata leaders urged to work to...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decide...

2023 Pacific Games
The Solomo...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Parliament to sit next week

News
Parliament...

Fiji signs historic Samoa Agreem...

News
Fiji parti...

PM meets Chinese head, expresses...

News
Prime Mini...

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup...

Football
New Zealan...

Rabuka attends APEC Summit in Sa...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

FRU trustees extend stay till next July