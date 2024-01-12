Tietjens to be inducted in Walk of Fame

Legendary coach Sir Gordon Tietjens will become the first-ever coach to be inducted into the Sigatoka Rugby Town Walk of Fame next week.

The former New Zealand and Samoa coach will be inducted alongside England 7s star Dan Norton.

The pair will join the list of many legends of 7s who were inducted during the previous editions of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast Sevens.

This includes the likes of Waisale Serevi, David Campese, the late Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana, DJ Forbes, Collins Injera, Karl Tenana, Viliame Satala and Rupeni Caucaunibuca.

Meanwhile, Tietjens will also coach the McDonald’s Ambassador All Stars team during the tournament which will be played from 18-20 January at Lawaqa Park.